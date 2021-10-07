SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $502,701.48 and $139,430.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,199.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.51 or 0.01119032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00337994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00328983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044996 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.