SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $79,372.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $79,372.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,923.33 or 1.00222177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00068125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00349746 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00585842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00234430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004840 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001027 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.