SafePal Trading Up 23.1% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $118.30 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00117652 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004875 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016308 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003182 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.