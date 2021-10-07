Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $5,432.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 176% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

