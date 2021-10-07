Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 2.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94. 317,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,929,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

