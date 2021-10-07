Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 2.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94. 317,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,929,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Several research firms recently commented on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
