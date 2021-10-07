Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.47. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 486,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

