Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.47. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 486,199 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.