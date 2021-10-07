salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,456,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.58. 5,373,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
