salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.76. The stock had a trading volume of 127,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.