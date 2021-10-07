salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $169,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 231,790 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 87,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,052,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $198,468,755 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $277.99. 158,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

