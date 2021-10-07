Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.