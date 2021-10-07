SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $17.20 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. SALT has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $2,343.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00232485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00103681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012139 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.