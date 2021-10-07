Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $33,100.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,228. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $256.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

