Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.05

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.05 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.05.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

