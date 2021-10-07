Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 632658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

