SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.13 ($157.79).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.26. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €135.62 ($159.55).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

