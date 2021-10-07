Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.59 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

