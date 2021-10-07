Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
SSL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 777,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,422. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Sasol has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
