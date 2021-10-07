Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.97. Sasol shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 5,250 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sasol alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at $4,501,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 730.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.