Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of SIS stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$178.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

