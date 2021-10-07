Scala (XLA) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

