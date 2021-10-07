Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

SLB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

