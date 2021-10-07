Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHNWF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$48.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

