Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

