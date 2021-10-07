Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,417,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

