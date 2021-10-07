Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

