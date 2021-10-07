Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

