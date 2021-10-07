Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.66% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $46,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

