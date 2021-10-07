Scotiabank Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

SISXF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.