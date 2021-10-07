Scotiabank Trims Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Target Price to C$95.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of LIMAF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 13,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859. Linamar has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

