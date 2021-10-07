Scotiabank Trims Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price to C$17.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.