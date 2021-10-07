Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.04 ($85.93).

Scout24 stock opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 1-year high of €77.25 ($90.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

