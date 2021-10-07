ScPrime Price Up 50.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.73 million and $11,432.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,955,003 coins and its circulating supply is 38,271,392 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

