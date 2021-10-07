Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,882 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 5.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $45,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 732,166.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 203.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $10,398,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of SE traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.36. 77,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.65. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

