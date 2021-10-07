Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 6.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

NYSE SE traded up $16.10 on Thursday, reaching $331.44. 67,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

