Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4,168.99. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,155.00, with a volume of 1,024 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

