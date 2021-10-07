Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as low as C$19.52. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$20.11, with a volume of 71,014 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.87.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,656.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,449.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

