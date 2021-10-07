SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $183,220.63 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 1,364,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,016. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $15,620,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

