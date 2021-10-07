Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $257.26 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $257.26 million and $13.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 93.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

