Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.97. 880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $686,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seer by 1,914.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

