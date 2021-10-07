Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Hits $116,870.85

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $116,870.85 and approximately $22.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00085863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014152 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.