Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.51. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.25 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

