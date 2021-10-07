Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 82.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

