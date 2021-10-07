ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,590,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

NOW stock traded up $16.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $645.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.