Sessia Market Cap Tops $471,881.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $471,881.00 and $92,429.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00233086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00104481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

