Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,212 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

