Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 67,089 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

