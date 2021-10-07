Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 428.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,721 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

