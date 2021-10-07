Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $224.99 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

