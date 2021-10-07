Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 36,429 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

