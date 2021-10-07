Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,716 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

